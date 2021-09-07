CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Thankful for response

Cumberland County Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis letter is to thank retired Col. Alden M. Cunningham for his excellent response to the opinion piece titled "Fallacy of CRT." There is plenty of anecdotal evidence of how divisive CRT is as it has become embedded in the policies of public education as well as in private industry and our military. Because it is derived from Marxist ideology, it is intentionally divisive and we need to recognize it as such and reject it. Hats off to Col. Cunningham for a well-researched and well-stated opinion.

