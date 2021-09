Your browser does not support the audio element. Last weekend, Norfolk volleyball team swept Lincoln Southeast and then finished third place over the weekend in the 12-team Bellevue East Invitational. The Panthers are on a roll. Plus, Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast played a rematch of last year's C2 state championship match. And in football, Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom says he wants his players to step up regardless of how much experience they have. These teams and more are the focus of this week's podcast episode of Postgame with Paul and James.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO