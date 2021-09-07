'A good distraction' | After losing dad, Salesianum senior starts program to game with sick kids

An Attention Diet is to be followed in the 21st century, an era where we are bombarded with information. The goal of an attention diet is to find highly nutritious sources of information and relationships to build our lives around them. With the number of options we have, we are always distracted. Our attention span is very short and we cannot focus on anything for long. We are addicted to clickbaity titles and consume media more than ever before. We need to weed out all the unwanted crap in the information universe and focus on what is important.

DIETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO