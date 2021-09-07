'A good distraction' | After losing dad, Salesianum senior starts program to game with sick kids
Upcoming senior at Salesianum Nick Priest knows the power gaming can have, both as a bonding experience between individuals, and as a tool for relieving stress. "My dad and I always played video games when I was little. He actually instilled this love of video games in me. We played together. We played on the Wii, we played Mario, or when he played Zelda, I'd watch him. But he was like my gaming partner," Priest told WDEL. "Unfortunately, my dad passed away from cancer when I was six years old, and it left me without a gaming partner."www.wdel.com
