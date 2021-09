Auburn football kicker Anders Carlson (26) kicks a field goal at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeats Akron Zips 60-10. Auburn football cleaned up in their week one matchup, as did most of the rest of the teams in the Southeastern Conference. 12 of the 14 teams started off the season with a win, leaving Vanderbilt and LSU to take the L’s.