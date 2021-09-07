CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impossible Has Entered the Veggie Chicken Nugget Wars

By Brittany Martin
Vegetarian Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than two months ago that Beyond Meat chicken tenders hit the scene. Now Impossible is picking up the gauntlet and debuting a faux-chicken product of its own. Impossible chicken nuggets arrived in the U.S. on September 7. Unlike Impossible burger patties, the nuggets – available in restaurants now and in grocery store freezer sections later this month – are made without Impossible’s signature innovation, plant-based heme.

