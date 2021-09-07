CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Gerad Parker on what WVU's offense needs to fix

247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker on what the offense needs to fix after the season opening loss to Maryland.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
forwhomthecowbelltolls.com

Oregon, Iowa enter top 5 in AP Top 25 poll, SEC team has 1st ranking since ’16

The newest edition of The Associated Press college football poll is out, and Oregon and Iowa moved into the top five after road wins over top-10 opponents. The Ducks defeated then-No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 to move from No. 12 to No. 4, while the Hawkeyes defeated then-No. 9 Iowa State 27-17 to move from No. 10 to No. 5.
IOWA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Locker Room Report: Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA – North Carolina came into Friday night’s game at Virginia Tech ranked in the top 10 of both major polls, but left Lane Stadium with a loss in a 17-10 defeat to the Hokies. UNC struggled much of the night moving the ball, as Sam Howell threw three...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerad Parker
WBOY

No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more

The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Morgantown for the first time since 2005 as the 15th-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies travel to Milan Puskar Stadium to face the West Virginia Mountaineers. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s clash:. No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia game...
USA Today

Paul Finebaum ranks college football's top four

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has ranked college football’s top four teams following week one action. Week one was very eventful. Let’s recap what happened in week one. UNC fell to Virginia Tech on Friday night. Georgia dominated Clemson’s offense and won a 10-3 brawl over the Tigers. Ohio State held off Minnesota to win 45-31. LSU lost on the road to Chip Kelly and UCLA. Penn State won a defensive battle at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox9.com

Latest coaching opening has Gophers’ PJ Fleck linked to USC

MINNEAPOLIS - It’s not a University of Minnesota football season without PJ Fleck being linked to another head coaching job. Last year, Gophers’ fans were sent in a frenzy after reports emerged that the University of Tennessee had reached out to Fleck about their opening. Fleck’s representation had initial conversations with the Volunteers before they hired Josh Heupel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wvu
Maize n Brew

How Clay Helton’s firing affects Michigan on the recruiting trail

In case you have been living under a rock for the last 24 hours, let’s catch you up to speed on what’s been going on in the college football world. Jim Harbaugh mentioned Neil Armstrong and George S. Patton in the same breath, Ryan Day threw his defensive coordinator under a bus, and Clay Helton lost his job at USC.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Mark Stoops on what he likes about UK’s offense

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked to the media on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, as his team prepares to play Chattanooga on Saturday at Kroger Field. The Wildcats defeated Missouri 35-28 last week as UK's offense gained 519 total yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
minnesotasportsfan.com

The PJ Fleck to USC Rumors are Already Running Amuck

So, University of Southern California fired their head football coach on Monday afternoon, after just two games into the 2021 season. Outside of the story running nationally for the next 48 hours, that news wouldn’t matter to Minnesota Gophers fans. But when PJ Fleck is your head football coach, an open job at USC means a lot.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Kelvin Benjamin, D.J. Fluker reportedly suspended by NFL

Free agent tight end Kelvin Benjamin and free agent guard D.J. Fluker have both received suspensions from the NFL, according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Benjamin has been suspended for the first two weeks of the NFL season, while Fluker has been suspended for the first six weeks of the season, according to Yates. The report did not indicate what the suspensions stemmed from.
NFL
wvgazettemail.com

WVU football: WVU offense will have to adjust on the fly vs. Maryland

MORGANTOWN — Heading into a season opener, there are always more unknowns when it comes to opponents. But against Maryland, a team with a new set of coordinators and one that played only five games a year ago, West Virginia’s coaching staff likely has even more work to do, and much of that work will have to come in the form of in-game adjustments.
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

LISTEN: Previewing WVU's season-opener at Maryland

The wait is over. Sure, there are two more days before West Virginia opens the 2021 season on the road against the Big Ten's Maryland, but why wait to get down to business and discuss the revived (for now!) rivalry? Today's episode brings you a thorough look into the matchup, what the teams do best on both sides of the ball, how one contends with the other and what we can expect after kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Before the finish, though, we preview our predictions for the 70-player travel roster for the opener and issue you a challenge to put together your list and see how close you can get to the actual group the Mountaineers bring to College Park, Maryland. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy