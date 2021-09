The victory by anti-abortion advocates in Texas this week – enacting a law that bans abortions after about six weeks and allows citizens to sue anyone aiding or abetting an abortion – may seem far away from New York. After all, New York codified abortion rights into state law with the Reproductive Health Act. But while abortion rights advocates secured that victory in 2019, the future of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court opinion that legalized abortion in 1973, is more precarious in the rest of the country. The current Supreme Court’s decision to not block the Texas law has put fears over shrinking access to abortions into hyperdrive.

