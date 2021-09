During this week's Star Trek Day celebration, Paramount+ revealed the first look at its upcoming 4k Ultra HD Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition remaster. The shown scene is one of the computer-generated scenes inside V'Gher created for the Director's Edition's original release on DVD in 2001. The clip shows the footage as it appeared in the initial release compared to how it looks rendered in 4k ultra-high definition. You can take a look at the video below. The 4k restoration of Star Trek The Motion Picture Director's Edition is headed for its debut exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming service. The film will use Dolby Vision's high dynamic range (HDR) and a new Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Upon its announcement in July, the remaster needed an estimated 6-8 months of work before being completed.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO