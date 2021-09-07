CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, NY

GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW: Livonia hoping to get back to fighting for some sectional lumber this fall.

By CHRIS METCALF sports@livingstonnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVONIA — There are no easy non-league games on a Mark Stephens schedule. The Livonia girls soccer coach consistently schedules tough non league opponents to prepare for a deep sectional run which he has done most seasons throughout his nine year head coaching tenure, earning a trip to the semifinals six different times, a trip to the finals four times and that 2015 Section V title that took his team to the NYS quarterfinals.

