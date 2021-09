The plans have been released for a new state of the art hospital which will soon be seen in the City of Bristow. Carrus Health will take over operations of the hospital on Jan. 1, 2021. Carrus Health is based out of Sherman, Texas, and has rural hospitals and nursing homes both in Texas and Oklahoma. Carrus’s Chief Operating Officer and President is John Rains, who has been working in rural healthcare for 20 years. Rains said Bristow is going to be a great location due to the proximity to both major cities in Oklahoma. Carrus plans to operate out of the current facility while the new building is being built. Endeavor has operated the existing hospital and their contract will expire at the end of the year.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 6 DAYS AGO