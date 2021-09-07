New STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Images: “An Embarrassment of Dooplers”
This week continues Star Trek: Lower Decks’ second season, and we’ve got a new set of images from “An Embarrassment of Dooplers” today!. In this new episode, the Cerritos crew must carry an alien ambassador to Starbase 25 for an annual Starfleet command conference — one with a renown after-party — but as usual, both the ship’s command staff and lower-deck ensigns must navigate a variety of mishaps to get there.blog.trekcore.com
