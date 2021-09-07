Punta Gorda Symphony announces its 2021/22 season

Punta Gorda Symphony is expected to return to a 70-musician orchestra for its 2021/22 season. “I’m looking forward to the sound of the full orchestra behind me once again for the 21/22 season,” Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti said in a news release about the season. “Our programming includes a wide range of diverse composers, with a riveting mix of classical and contemporary music, all performed by some of the best musicians in Florida.”