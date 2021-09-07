County commission set to approve $11.6 million budget
Lake County commissioners, who have been working on the 2022 budget since hearing budget requests on July 6, discussed ways to fund the 2022 budget on Tuesday morning. The published provisional budget showed total appropriations at $12,154,924 with $2,410,207 coming from the county’s cash reserves. As a result of Tuesday morning’s discussion, changes will be made before the budget is approved on Sept. 21.www.madisondailyleader.com
