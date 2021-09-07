CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

County commission set to approve $11.6 million budget

By MARY GALES ASKREN Staff Reporter
Madison Daily Leader
 6 days ago

Lake County commissioners, who have been working on the 2022 budget since hearing budget requests on July 6, discussed ways to fund the 2022 budget on Tuesday morning. The published provisional budget showed total appropriations at $12,154,924 with $2,410,207 coming from the county’s cash reserves. As a result of Tuesday morning’s discussion, changes will be made before the budget is approved on Sept. 21.

www.madisondailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

LIVE REPORT: Jackson County approves budget, lowers tax rate

The mother and her 16-year-old daughter were in one of the seven vehicles that crashed after Hwy. 26 collapsed on Aug. 30, 2021. Weeks of planning led to a team of volunteers to serve the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Department after their deputies took care of hundreds of people following Hurricane Ida.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Victoria Advocate

Victoria County sets new budget with additional Sheriff position

Victoria County Commissioners approved the 2022 budget with a new addition of a deputy sheriff position to address the rising needs and increasing workload related to illegal border crossings on Monday. The position, which is estimated to cost around $65,000, will be paid for by increasing the projected amount of...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Consumer Price Index#Tax Levy#Goods And Services#The County Commission#The Highway Department
Madison Daily Leader

City commission

Details of the community vaccine incentive program will be on the agenda when the Madison City Commission meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. At its meeting last week, the commission approved using $25,000 in federal pandemic recovery funds to pay for a program that would reward residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccinations.
HEALTH
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Council approves tax rate and budget for Solid Waste District

LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Council approved the Lawrence County Solid Waste District budget and tax rate for 2022. The budget for the Solid Waste District for 2022 is $4,094,700 which is a 38.65 percent increase. This is due to a planned project to address increased traffic flow on Saturdays at the center. There was also an eight percent pay increase for employees. More employees had to be hired to keep up with the demand at the Recycle Center located on Mitchell Road.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Current-Argus

County Commission sets hearing date for recreational cannabis sale regulations

Eddy County's Board of County Commissioners chose Oct. 5 for a public hearing on regulating recreational cannabis sales in unincorporated areas of the County. Commissioners approved the public hearing Sept. 7 after Eddy County's Planning and Development Advisory Committee approved drafts of a cannabis licensing ordinance and a business licensing ordinance Aug. 25, said Eddy County Community Services Director Steve McCroskey in a memorandum to county commissioners.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
Anniston Star

Talladega County Board of Education approves a balanced budget

During a called meeting Thursday afternoon, the Talladega County Board of Education unanimously approved a $91,641,864 balanced budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1. According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, average enrollment for the past year was down significantly, but because of a stabilization bill passed by the legislature, the system avoided having to make significant cuts. The stabilization funds represented just under $1.9 million that the system would not have had otherwise.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Athens-Clarke County commission approves vaccine policy for employees

ATHENS, Ga. - Commissioners in Athens-Clarke County approved a new policy Tuesday that requires their employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. "When you're a public employee, you serve in the public's interest and we want to make sure that for fellow employees as well as for members of the public, we're doing everything we can to keep each other safe," said Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Dresden Enterprise

Voting Centers Approved by Commission

DRESDEN (August 31) – Following a meeting held August 26, the Weakley County Election Commission decided to move forward with what are being called, convenience voting sites (or centers). These voting centers would allow citizens of Weakley County to go any polling place, on election day, to cast their vote. “Instead of everyone being limited to one (voting center), they have access to six or seven places to vote,” John Freeman, Chairman of the Election Commission, says. “Therefore, they have more access to the ballot and it should be easier.”
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved budget, will increase taxes for 2022

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget on Tuesday afternoon and raised taxes after four consecutive years unchanging milage rates. The supervisors voted on the local tax which counts for 60.24% of the source of revenue for Lafayette County. Fines, licenses and other make up 19.75% of the revenue, the states makes up 10.86%, the charges for services 9.02% and federal makes up the remaining 0.12%.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Leavenworth Times

City approves 2022 budget

Leavenworth city commissioners have approved the city's budget for 2022. Commissioners unanimously approved the $54.9 million budget Tuesday at the conclusion of a public hearing. The public hearing took place during a special meeting that followed a study session of the City Commission. City Manager Paul Kramer said the budget...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WJTV.com

Warren County supervisors approve fiscal year 2022 budget

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2022 budget. According to Vicksburg Post, the Fiscal Year 2022 assessed value for the county is $543,794,975. The newspaper reported $41,578,491 is the projected revenue for the fiscal year 2022, a net increase of...
WARREN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy