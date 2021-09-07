County commission set to approve $11.6 million budget

DRESDEN (August 31) – Following a meeting held August 26, the Weakley County Election Commission decided to move forward with what are being called, convenience voting sites (or centers). These voting centers would allow citizens of Weakley County to go any polling place, on election day, to cast their vote. “Instead of everyone being limited to one (voting center), they have access to six or seven places to vote,” John Freeman, Chairman of the Election Commission, says. “Therefore, they have more access to the ballot and it should be easier.”

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO