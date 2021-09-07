Parks adds Realtor in Franklin

Parks in Franklin welcomed Morgan Miller to the Parks Family of REALTORS®. Miller obtained an MBA from Illinois State University and specializes in entrepreneurship. Prior to her career in real estate, she started her own business while in college called Who I Am Wellness, created to equip women of all ages to live a healthier lifestyle and to take care of their bodies. She fell in love with helping these women step into new chapters of their lives and recognized her love for serving others along the way.