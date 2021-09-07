CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

WeeklyTrek Podcast #151 — STAR TREK: PRODIGY’s Opening Title Sequence Unveiled!

By Alex Perry
trekcore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s episode of WeeklyTrek, brought to you in partnership between The Tricorder Transmissions Podcast Network and TrekCore, host Alex Perry is joined by Trek Central assistant editor Dom Paris to discuss all the latest Star Trek news. This week, Alex and his guest discuss the following stories from...

blog.trekcore.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew addresses return in spin-off series

Kate Mulgrew will make her return as Captain Kathryn Janeway in the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy. The animated series will see the Orange is the New Black star voice a holographic version of her iconic Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Nemesis character. Speaking about her return to Star Trek...
TV SERIES
/Film

Star Trek: The Next Generation's 10 Best Episodes

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" arrived on our screens in September '87, continuing the Enterprise's mission to explore strange new worlds, seek out new life and civilizations, and boldly split infinitives. With a brand new ship, we'd follow the ongoing adventures of an equally fresh-faced crew and its brooding captain across 178 episodes, until the show's finale aired in May '94.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Reveals October Premiere Date, Full Trailer

The first ever animated, kid-focused version of Star Trek finally has a launch date: Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 28 with a one-hour premiere episode, as just announced as part of ViacomCBS’ Star Trek Day celebration. The global live stream centered around the 55th anniversary...
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Star Trek: Prodigy adds John Noble and Jimmi Simpson as villains

The upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy animated series has found its main villains, with Variety revealing that John Noble (Fringe) and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) have joined the show’s voice cast as series regulars. As per the trade, Noble is set to voice The Diviner, the show’s lead antagonist, “who rules the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Perry
Person
Annie Wersching
Person
Jimmi Simpson
Person
John Noble
newsbrig.com

'Star Trek: Prodigy' hits Paramount+ October 28th

Today marks 55 years since Star Trek debuted on TV way back in 1966, so Paramount+ threw a huge party to celebrate, as well as revealing a few tidbits about new shows and upcoming seasons. First up was the Nickelodeon Studios cartoon, Prodigy. We got our first full trailer, as well as the date it will hit the streaming service at the end of October.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Watch the opening sequence from Star Trek: Prodigy

Having cast its villains earlier in the week in John Noble and Jimmi Simpson, Paramount+ has now shared the opening title sequence for Star Trek: Prodigy, the new animated entry in the Star Trek canon, which marks not only the first CG-animated Trek offering, but also the first to be aimed primarily at younger viewers; watch the opening sequence here…
TV & VIDEOS
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Talks ‘Prodigy’ Villains And Reviews “Mugato, Gumato”

Tony and Laurie are revved up by the Star Trek: Prodigy opening sequence and intrigued by the newly announced villains, played by John Noble & Jimmi Simpson. They also cover the latest news about the multiple Trek series leaving Netflix, the rearranging of Paramount’s tentpole movie schedule, and recap some of the news and info that came in at The 55-Year Mission in Las Vegas a few weeks ago. Then, with some dissatisfaction, they review the latest Lower Decks episode, “Mugato, Gumato.” The podcasters wrap up with a predestination paradox confirmation regarding Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and a reminder to enter the Shuttle Pod’s 100th episode contest.
TV SERIES
dapsmagic.com

First Trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy Released

Today is Star Trek Day! As part of the celebration of the first episode of Star Trek: The Original Series debuting on television 55 years ago, details about the different Star Trek shows were released on different panels. During a panel focused on Star Trek: Prodigy, a trailer was released for the show. Key art was also released for the show and it was announced that it will arrive on Paramount+ on October 28, 2021.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Opening Credits#Google Podcasts#Weeklytrek Podcast#Trek Central#Spotify#Weeklytrek
TheWrap

‘Star Trek: Prodigy': Kate Mulgrew Returns as Captain Janeway in New Trailer (Video)

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released the first full-length trailer for “Star Trek: Prodigy” on Wednesday, marking the return of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway. The trailer was shared during the “Star Trek Day” livestream along with a panel featuring series voice cast members Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, as well as director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon.
PARAMOUNT, CA
dallassun.com

'Star Trek: Picard' trailer, release date unveiled

Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): 'Star Trek' world sure knows to pique fans' interests! On the occasion of 'Star Trek Day', makers dropped the release date and first trailer of season 2 of 'Star Trek: Picard', while also revealing that the much-loved series has been renewed for the third season on Paramount plus.
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Star Trek Day celebrates 55 years with Picard, Prodigy trailers, and more

It's been 55 years since the television debut of Star Trek: The Original Series (TOS), and the franchise continues to expand its reach in film and television, bringing delight to new generations of fans. Paramount+ marked the occasion with Star Trek Day 2021, a live-streamed event staged (and taped for posterity) at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
tvseriesfinale.com

Star Trek: Picard: Season Three Renewal and Season Two Trailer Unveiled by Paramount+ (Watch)

Good news for fans of (former) Captain Jean Luc Picard. Paramount+ has released a trailer for the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard which will debut in February 2022. Season two stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching, and Brent Spiner.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds unveils original Trek characters, including its new Uhura

Tony-nominated Broadway star Celia Rose Gooding will take on the role of Cadet Nyota Uhura, first played by Nichelle Nichols on Star Trek: The Original Series, on Strange New Worlds. The announcement was made at Star Trek Day, commemorating 55 years of the iconic franchise. The role is Gooding's first major on-screen credit. “I am thrilled and honored to say that I will be playing Cadet Nyota Uhura,” Gooding says in Paramount+'s "Meet the Cast" video. Also joining main cast members Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn are Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel -- first played by Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s wife Majel Barrett on the original Star Trek -- and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, a medical officer first played by Booker Bradshaw on the original Trek. Strange New Worlds will also feature new characters: Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, who is likely related to the infamous Trek villain Khan Noonien Singh. The announcement also revealed that Bruce Horak will become the first legally blind actor to play a main character on a Trek TV series, in the role of Hemmer. Asked by moderator Wil Wheaton about the future of Trek on TV, Star Trek TV boss Alex Kurtzman said that with five ongoing series, he’s “not in a hurry” to launch any more. But he did bring up the fan enthusiasm for a series set at Starfleet Academy. “I know there’s been a lot of conversation about Starfleet Academy, which we are very excited about,” he said, according to Variety. “When we talked about, there’s this new generation that’s going to inherit the problems of the old generation, what are they going to do to make the world better to solve it, how are we going to avoid the mistakes of our elders, and how are we going to learn from the wisdom of our elders — that’s a really wonderful thing to consider when you think about something like Starfleet Academy.”
TV SERIES
Vulture

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Happy Star Trek Day, fellow nerds! To celebrate (and capitalize on SEO), Paramount+ dropped a teaser featurette for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, giving us a sneak peek at which beloved characters are getting the prequel treatment. Strange New Worlds is both a prequel to the original series (TOS) and a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery. It gives us a glimpse at the Enterprise’s crew in its pre-Kirk years under Captain Christopher Pike.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Star Trek” Sets Discovery, Prodigy Dates

Timed for the 55th anniversary of the franchise, “Star Trek” held a three-hour live presentation for all five ongoing series on the air on Paramount+ along with retrospective looks at past shows. Current franchise maestro Alex Kurtzman says with five ongoing series on the air, there’s no hurry to launch...
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Star Trek’s Most Underserved Characters Will Be Back in Strange New Worlds

There were a lot of exciting news to come out of Paramount’s Star Trek Day 2021 celebrations, but perhaps the most rewarding for long-time Trekkies was the official announcement of the entire Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast. While we’ve known for a long time the Trek spin-off’s cast of characters would be led by Anson Mount’s Captain Pike, Ethan Peck’s Spock, and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One/Una—all of whom were introduced in their current iterations on Star Trek: Discovery, but who originally hail from The Original Series—it was unclear which other TOS characters might appear. Now, we know, and they are great choices—three characters who deserved more in their Original Series incarnations. Now, they are poised to get it…
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy