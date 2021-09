Square Enix Collective and Original Fire Games have partnered with BBC Studios and Top Gear for the upcoming racing game Circuit Superstars. The collaboration will be kicking off with a special online version of the show's "Star in a Reasonably Fast Car" feature as participants such as IndyCar and former FORMULA 1 driver Romain Grosjean and FORMULA 1 star Lando Norris, will be taking part in the event. those in the event will race through the leader board to be crowned champion of the unnecessarily lengthy title "BBC Top Gear x Circuit Superstars Star in a Reasonably Fast Car Invitational 2021", which they're calling the "BBCTGxCSSIARFCI2021" for short. We have a couple of quotes about it below as the series will start on September 9th on YouTube.

