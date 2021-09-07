Cardinals' Week 1 depth chart has OL Josh Jones slated to start at RG

The Arizona Cardinals released their first depth chart of the year as they get ready for their season opener on the road against the Tennessee Titans. the first thing that stands out is who is listed as the starting right guard.

Instead of veteran free agent pickup Brian Winters or Justin Murray, last year’s starter at the end of the season, it is second-year pro Josh Jones.

Jones was drafted in the third round in 2020 and slated to be the Cardinals’ right tackle of the future. However, multiple times this offseason, whether it was general manager Steve Keim, head coach Kliff Kinsbury or offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler, they all started mentioning Jones’ ability to play guard.

He filled in during training camp and the preseason while both Winters and Murray were out with an injury. He apparently did enough to win the job.

Winters had been running with the first-team offense in the offseason and in training camp when he was healthy.

Kingsbury said the job was still undecided as of the conclusion of camp, as he wanted Winters, Murray and Jones to continue to compete.

In this case, youth won out over experience and physicality.

Jones will be flanked by a pair of solid veterans in center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Kelvin Beachum. They will be able to help him through any issues that might arise due to inexperience.

Winters is listed as the primary backup at both guard positions, while Murray is listed as the backup right tackle to Beachum.