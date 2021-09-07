CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

TWitM: MJ Melendez - new position, same hot bat

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week in the Minors: MJ Melendez trying out 3B while hitting 35th homer; Bobby Witt, Jr. angling to be player of the month twice in row; Quad Cities hits 70 wins ‘This Week in the Minors’ is our weekly look at notable performances from all over the system, from big-name prospects and less-heralded guys alike. The mission is to answer this simple question: “Who had a good week?” Today, we’ll cover results from Tuesday, August 31 through Sunday, September 5. AAA Omaha Storm Chasers (61-47) schedule | roster Omaha went 4-3 in a crucial series against the Toledo Mud Hens (DET) with first place on the line. Omaha closed a 2-game deficit and even tied the Mud Hens for first with a Saturday win, but lost a heartbreaker on Sunday to fall back to a game behind. MJ Melendez split time between catcher and third base, debuting at the latter on Tuesday. As a batter, he had a great week, going 8-for-21 with two home runs and a triple. Melendez also drew seven walks, is on a 9-game hit streak, and.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Royals’ Plan For MJ Melendez Could Be Bigger Than You Think

MJ Melendez has quickly cemented his spot as one of the Kansas City Royals' best prospects. The lefty-hitting, righty-throwing catcher is MLB.com's No. 4 prospect in the organization, and Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently ranked him 17th on his top-50 overall prospect list. By all accounts, he's the real deal.
MLB
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Witt
Person
Homer
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Jeimer Candelario's hot bat sparks Tigers in 4-1 victory over Reds

Cincinnati — Jeimer Candelario, professional hitter. In the midst of a career offensive season, Candelario broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning, aggressively pounding a 3-1 change-up from right-hander Luis Castillo into the right field corner, plating two runs and sending the Tigers to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds Sunday in the rubber match of the three-game interleague series at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad Cities#Omaha#Det
Jamestown Sun

Same game new stadium

The Jamestown Blue Jays broke in the new Hansen Football Stadium on the University of Jamestown campus by hosting the Turtle Mountain Braves on Friday.
JAMESTOWN, ND
CBS Sports

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Slated to face hitters

Syndergaard (elbow) threw off a mound Monday and is expected to face hitters in the coming days, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Syndergaard's recovery from Tommy John surgery was slowed in late August when he tested positive for COVID-19, but he's resumed throwing bullpens recently. The right-hander will take another step in his recovery when he faces hitters this week, and he'll likely have a better return timetable based on how he feels afterward.
MLB
MLB

Yelich's hot bat lets him show off wheels

SAN FRANCISCO -- Here’s the side effect for the Brewers of Christian Yelich hitting again: He gets to show off his skills on the basepaths. Take Tuesday’s 6-2 win over the Giants, when Yelich did his best Lorenzo Cain impersonation and scored all the way from first base on a two-out single. It was an Omar Narváez bloop hit that came off the bat at 84.6 mph, traveled 188 feet to left field and fell in front of a sliding Alex Dickerson, who inadvertently kicked it away.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Starr's performance and Hot Bats lead Indians past Toombs Co.

The Vidalia Lady Indians Softball team beat cross-county rival Toombs Co 12-0 Thursday at home. Madison Starr was brilliant in the circle, pitching 4 innings, giving up 1 hit and 6 Strikeouts. The Indians scored 3 runs in the 1st off an Emma Humphrey double and a Tori Wright triple. They added 6 more runs in the 2nd inning with RBI singles from Alli Taufmann, Tori Wright, Jesslyn Collins, and a double by Tymber Harris. In the 3rd inning, Taufmann hit a double and Madison Starr singled to plate 2 more runs. Matlin Mead got the final RBI of the day to make the score 12-0. The Indians improve to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 2AA.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Farm Report: Bees, Trash Pandas and 66ers All Fall Despite Hot Bats

A couple of wild back-and-forth affairs in Salt Lake and Rocket City and an late rally in the Inland Empire highlighted what was an eventful Thursday night for the Angels’ minor league affiliates. Player of the Day. Michael Stefanic has been no stranger to the player of the day section...
BASEBALL
Birmingham Star

Streaking Phillies aim to ride hot bats past Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies are back on the high side of the roller coaster ride as they attempt to chase down the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Phillies will look to gain more ground on Atlanta on Friday when they open a three-game road series against the Miami Marlins (55-79).Philadelphia (69-64), which is two games behind the Braves, is looking to pick up its seventh consecutive win in what has been a topsy-turvy pattern.
MLB
Royals Review

TWitM: Bobby Witt, Jr. and the Chasers do it all

‘This Week in the Minors’ is our weekly look at notable performances from all over the system, from big-name prospects and less-heralded guys alike. The mission is to answer this simple question: “Who had a good week?”. Today, we’ll cover results from Tuesday, August 24 through Sunday, August 29. AAA...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino catching for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trevino will catch for left-hander Kolby Allard on Saturday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 7.3 FanDuel...
MLB
Emporia gazette.com

Lebo returns with new faces but same level of talent

LEBO -- Lebo may be young in 2021, and it may be replacing key elements of last year’s team, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t expecting big things this season. The Wolves went 11-1 in 2020 with their one loss coming by just five points at the hands of Frankfort in the third round of the state playoffs.
LEBO, KS
Lynchburg News and Advance

Melendez's grand slam allows Hillcats to clobber Red Sox

Andres Melendez’s grand slam highlighted a five-run third inning and Lynchburg pulled away to claim an 11-4 victory over Salem on Friday night at Bank of the James Stadium. Melendez’ homer, his seventh of the season, gave the Hillcats (55-57) a 6-4 lead. Angel Martinez went 2 for 4 with...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy