UPDATE: Watertown City Council now favoring higher application fee for medical marijuana sellers (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council continued its debate Tuesday night on the rules and regulations for medical marijuana sales in the city. The council passed a motion requiring a limit of three dispensaries that can sell medical cannabis with the city limits. The motion also included language that puts the application fee to sell it at $25,000, with an annual $25,000 renewal fee.www.gowatertown.net
