College Sports

Copskey moves from Penn State-Abington to Immaculata; Shallenberger goes from Cairn to Messiah

By Patrick Gordon, Managing Editor
philadelphiabaseballreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe local coaching landscape at the Division-III level experienced quite the shakeup last week as multiple programs announced personnel changes. Josh Copskey, who spent the previous four seasons as head coach at Penn State-Abington, is now at the helm at Immaculata. He brings an impressive resume that includes a NEAC Championship and an NCAA Regional appearance. His club also received the ABCA Academic Excellence award in each of the past two seasons.

