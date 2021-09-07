Merkley continues fight for affordable housing

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Baltimore County will receive nearly $10 million in federal funds as a reimbursement of some pandemic-related expenses, U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Reps. Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume announced on Tuesday. The $9,974,703.35 in FEMA money will cover the cost of air purifiers installed in Baltimore County schools and personal protective equipment purchased for students and teachers, police officers, firefighters, and government employees. “During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, frontline workers across our state mobilized to serve Marylanders and provide critical help to those in need,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “This FEMA funding will reimburse Baltimore County for their efforts to protect our workforce and ensure a safe reopening of their public schools, keep our students and neighbors safe, and prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will keep working to secure additional resources to support Maryland as we continue fighting this virus and building back better.”

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO