Portland, OR

Merkley continues fight for affordable housing

By DAVID RUPKALVIS, The World
northcoastcitizen.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley continues to work to make housing more affordable, saying the federal government needs to act to end a growing national problem. During a meeting with officials from Portland State University, Merkley touted the Affordable Home Act, legislation he presented in the Senate. "Like all of you,...

