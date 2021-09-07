CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Groups demand transparency regarding ash release, dust cloud in Springfield

WAND TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple groups are calling for transparency from Springfield leaders after the release of ash at a power plant led to a dust cloud forming. The Sangamon Valley Sierra Club, the Prairie Rivers Network and the Springfield branch of the NAACP are involved in this push. They said the city needs to release a full report about what happened and set up a warning system for future incidents.

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ash#Cwlp

Comments / 0

Community Policy