Groups demand transparency regarding ash release, dust cloud in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple groups are calling for transparency from Springfield leaders after the release of ash at a power plant led to a dust cloud forming. The Sangamon Valley Sierra Club, the Prairie Rivers Network and the Springfield branch of the NAACP are involved in this push. They said the city needs to release a full report about what happened and set up a warning system for future incidents.www.wandtv.com
