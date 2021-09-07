CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Police Investigating Series of Shootings

The Amarillo Pioneer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmarillo authorities are investigating a series of shootings that occurred on Monday, including a shooting that left one person dead. According to the Amarillo Police Department, on Monday, September 6, officers investigated five shootings in North Amarillo and are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect. The first shooting took place around 12:05am on Monday in the 900 block of Heather, where a 17-year-old male victim was driving his vehicle when the suspect drove by and shot at him, striking him in the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

