FBI Investigating Allegations Vt. State Troopers Create Fake Vaccination Cards

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAFTSBURY, Vt. — Three state troopers connected to the Shaftsbury barracks have resigned following allegations related to fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards. Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski submitted their resignations on Aug. 10, one day after another Vermont State Police trooper raised concerns with supervisors about their conduct. David Pfindel resigned effective Sept. 3 following additional investigation by the Department of Public Safety.

www.iberkshires.com

