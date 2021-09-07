CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, TX

Shopping in a pinch at The Claw

By SHERRY FICKLEN lifestyle@plwave.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalhoun High School students know where to go to soak in a little retail therapy along with business knowledge. They go shopping at The Claw. The Claw is an on-campus retail store run by students. The Claw is on the Calhoun High School campus as part of the Practicum in Business Management class, a second-level class that requires prerequisite business courses for eligibility, according to business teacher Macey Matula. There are 10 students in the class.

