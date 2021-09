CONCORD, N.C. — Shavelogic will be the primary sponsor of both Spire Motorsports entries in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series Salute to American Heroes 400 at Richmond Raceway. Shavelogic, a new and most advanced entrant into the razor industry, will adorn the No. 7 wheeled by Corey LaJoie and the No. 77 Chevy piloted by Justin Haley.