CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

This Country Has the Most Expensive McDonald’s Meal in the World

By Douglas A. McIntyre
247tempo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s is the largest fast-food chain in the world, with sales of $21 billion a year. Its stock has a market value of $178 billion, which is not bad for a small restaurant business founded in 1940. Today, McDonald’s has over 38,000 locations around the world. Its menu has evolved from mostly hamburgers and french fries to one that includes breakfast, lunch and dinner. Some McDonald’s locations are open 24 hours a day.

247tempo.com

Comments / 0

Related
prweek.com

McDonald’s vs. Burger King: Whose celebrity meals are better?

Move over, chicken sandwich wars. Fast-food chains are about to battle over who has the best celebrity meal campaign. This Sunday, Burger King is launching Keep It Real meal deals created by celebrities using their real names instead of their better known stage names. The chain is working with artists Nelly, Anitta and LilHuddy.
RESTAURANTS
Washington Examiner

McDonald's Happy Meal inventor dies at 87

The inventor of McDonald's famous Happy Meal died on Monday at the age of 87. Yolanda Fernandez de Cofino, the former owner of Guatemala's first McDonald's, came up with the idea of a children's meal in the mid-1970s, creating the "Ronald Menu" that would eventually become known as the Happy Meal, according to Newsweek .
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Hamburgers#Food Drink#Mcdonald#French#Mcpollo Italiano#Tempo
hypebeast.com

TOMM¥ €A$H Cooks up a McDonald's "Sad Meal"

After dropping the longest pair of adidas Originals Superstars in the world and a pair of Maison Margiela “loaf-ers,” the Estonian rapper TOMM¥ €A$H is now taking on the fast-food world with a potential McDonald’s “Sad Meal” release. Taking to his Instagram account, the artist shows off a full custom...
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Belgium
Country
Malaysia
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mashed.com

McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Will Soon Include These Beloved Disney Characters

If you are a Walt Disney World fan who happens to enjoy fast food, have we got news for you. Beginning September 14, Disney is partnering up with McDonald's to celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th birthday by releasing a range of 50th Anniversary toys. Disney fan site Chip and Company says a good number of toys bear a striking resemblance to the "Fab 50" statues that are being put up around the park, and whose images have already been shared by the theme park. Walt Disney World is said to be planning "The World's Most Magical Celebration" and part of that will involve different characters seen as gold statues across different areas of the park. The list includes Disney originals like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, as well as Goofy and Pluto, along with "newer" additions like Rocket Racoon, Baby Groot, Olaf, and Frozone (via WDWNT).
FOOD & DRINKS
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
EatThis

McDonald's Is Releasing These 50 Nostalgic Happy Meal Toys

To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of Walt Disney World, McDonald's will soon be offering Disney toys in Happy Meals. Walt Disney World opened to the public in October of 1971 and would soon become one of the world's largest and most successful tourist attractions. In fact, in the year 2018, Disney World was the most heavily visited vacation resort on earth, according to data from the Themed Entertainment Association.
FOOD & DRINKS
247tempo.com

The World’s Best Sour and Wild Beers

Beer is one of the most popular drinks in the world, and sour beers have been making a comeback as a favorite type of beer among beer lovers. The sour taste in the beer is the result of a unique brewing process that uses wild bacteria, which gives the acidic flavor, and yeast, which gives the beer an earthy flavor. In contrast, other types of beer use controlled strains of yeast to produce more familiar flavors.
DRINKS
vsuspectator.com

McDonald’s Saweetie meal: the Icy girl coming in hot

After the success of sales and media from the international “BTS Meal,” McDonald’s has come back with another celebrity endorsement meal: the Saweetie meal. Saweetie, an American rapper, rose to prominence in 2017 with her RIAA-certified platinum debut single “Icy Girl”. However, it’s theorized that it’s not Saweetie’s music that...
CELEBRITIES
EatThis

Costco Just Put Purchase Limits on 6 More Grocery Items

Earlier this week, Costco members got a flashback to some of the worst days of the pandemic, when the superstore enacted limits on some common household items. This weekend, many Costco shoppers showed up in-store to learn that more groceries also now have caps on the quantities per customer. Saturday,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
97X

Two Drunk Guys Fight Without Landing a Single Punch

We all have a friend who drinks too much and ends up trying to fight someone. If that's you, the best thing for you is to have a peaceful drinking friend who will just defuse whatever situation you run your mouth or fists into. The worst combination is two drinking buddies with an inclination to throw down as soon as the bottles are empty.
PUBLIC SAFETY
gentside.co.uk

Hungry alligator tries to make a meal out of this woman

Paddleboarding seems like a really peaceful activity when you’re treading through rivers and channels that are inhabited by harmless fish and cute ducks. But in Florida, it’s a different game altogether. No one knows that better than Vicki Reamy Baker, who was stalked by a monstrous alligator during her paddleboarding trip in Silver Springs State Park, Florida.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy