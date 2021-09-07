CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plumas County, CA

PDH implements updated visitor guidelines as COVID surges

By Editor
Plumas County News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlumas District Hospital has implemented updated visitor guidelines according to California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidance in response to recent COVID-19 surges. PDH will verify that visitors are either fully vaccinated, or incompletely or unvaccinated and have proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Additionally, if you have had a COVID-19 infection greater than 14 days and less than 90 days you will need to submit a letter from the county or a copy of the positive COVID-19 test result date.

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County, CA
Government
Plumas County, CA
Health
County
Plumas County, CA
Plumas County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Labor And Delivery#Pdh#Cdph#Visitors#Vaccination Record Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy