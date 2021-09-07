PDH implements updated visitor guidelines as COVID surges

Plumas District Hospital has implemented updated visitor guidelines according to California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidance in response to recent COVID-19 surges. PDH will verify that visitors are either fully vaccinated, or incompletely or unvaccinated and have proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Additionally, if you have had a COVID-19 infection greater than 14 days and less than 90 days you will need to submit a letter from the county or a copy of the positive COVID-19 test result date.