Sand Mountain Heifer Development Program Marks 6 Years
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Sand Mountain Heifer Development Program recently completed its sixth consecutive year at the end of June. This demonstration project takes place annually at the Auburn University Sand Mountain Research and Extension Center (SMREC) in Crossville, Alabama and includes consigned heifers from beef cattle farms across the state. The program displays proper forage-based development of replacement females by utilizing winter annuals as the primary source of nutrition.www.aces.edu
Comments / 0