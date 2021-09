CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) submitted comments today to the U.S. Department of Education in support of its new proposed interpretation on the regulation of federal student loans. The interpretation ushers in a renewed era of cooperation between federal and state student loan regulators. IDFPR commends the interpretation and urges the Department of Education to further strengthen it by clarifying the applicability of state notification and other requirements which protect Illinois student loan borrowers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO