Beatrice, NE

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

By Daily Sun staff reports
Beatrice Daily Sun
 7 days ago

A traffic stop led to the arrest of two individuals for possession of a controlled substance in south Beatrice Monday morning. An officer parked on Bell Street facing westbound at approximately 3:45 a.m. reported seeing James Rivers, 30, drive off in a Lincoln sedan with Payton Bishop, 24, in the passenger seat. Knowing that Rivers’ license was suspended, the officer followed the vehicle eastbound on Bell until it turned south on 8th Street before initiating a traffic stop.

