Shooting Suspect Barricades, Stands Off With SWAT | Houston

09.05.2021 | HOUSTON – A male and female Black were having some sort of argument. A male possibly Hispanic came down stairs from his apartment and approached the two individuals. The male Hispanic then went back upstairs into his apartment and returned with a gun. Per the witness the male Hispanic then shot the male black for unknown reasons. He then barricaded himself back in his apartment. One witness stated the male black is deceased and the female is detained by HPD.