Letter: Don't blame minorities for rising infections

Mr. Cushman takes Mr. McGoughy to task for his statement, "I hope all the unvaccinated people in the red states (largely Trump supporters) will stop holding out. The hospitals are filled with COVID cases due to the unvaccinated." According to Mr. Cushman this is not the truth because Blacks and Hispanics have a lower vaccination rate than whites. Mr. Cushman is correct but he is wrong – there is absolutely nothing untrue about what Mr. McGoughy stated. The hospitals are filled with COVID cases due to the unvaccinated and the unvaccinated (by choice) people in Red states are largely Trump supporters. And, furthermore, the number (not percentage of ethnic population) of whites unvaccinated is greater than Blacks or Hispanics. Thus, those unvaccinated whites constitute the largest percentage of unvaccinated people in the population. So Mr. Cushman's attempt to blame the pandemic on Blacks and Hispanics is not based in fact though it does represent a pattern of blaming this county's problems on minorities. A shameful pattern.