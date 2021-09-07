The Washington Post launches “The 7,” a new dynamic, daily news briefing
The Washington Post today launches “The 7,” a short daily briefing, guiding readers through the most important and interesting news as they start their mornings. Published each weekday at 7 a.m. ET and updated through 10 a.m. ET, “The 7” will be available across Post products and platforms and feature news topics ranging from politics and pop culture to the latest on covid-19 and climate change.www.washingtonpost.com
