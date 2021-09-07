CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Washington Post launches “The 7,” a new dynamic, daily news briefing

By WashPostPR
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post today launches “The 7,” a short daily briefing, guiding readers through the most important and interesting news as they start their mornings. Published each weekday at 7 a.m. ET and updated through 10 a.m. ET, “The 7” will be available across Post products and platforms and feature news topics ranging from politics and pop culture to the latest on covid-19 and climate change.

KPVI Newschannel 6

Why news outlets are adding 'visual forensics' teams

Evan Hill of The New York Times and Nadine Ajaka of The Washington Post share their approaches to visual investigations. Hill calls it "open-source reporting that relies on things you can get online," including videos, photos, and satellite imagery. Ajaka says "it allows readers to understand precisely what we know and what we don't know by plainly showing it."
WASHINGTON STATE
Searchengineland.com

New automation in Facebook Ads?; Monday’s daily brief

Search Engine Land’s daily brief features daily insights, news, tips, and essential bits of wisdom for today’s search marketer. If you would like to read this before the rest of the internet does, sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox daily. Good morning, Marketers, and are you...
INTERNET
Washington Post

Axios: Washington Post expands 202 newsletter franchise

Axios’s Sara Fischer spoke with Rachel Van Dongen, editor of The Washington Post’s 202 newsletters, about the relaunch of the 202 newsletter suite, The Post’s premier lineup of newsletters covering the nation’s capital and the inner workings of Washington politics and policy. Axios reports: “The Washington Post is relaunching its 202 newsletter suite with a new email around climate, new authors and an expanded product suite. Why it matters: The redesigned products are meant to be more digestible and personality-driven, says Rachel Van Dongen, editor of the Washington Post’s 202 newsletters, the editorial franchise that delivers news for D.C. decision-makers.”
POLITICS
Washington Post

Maxine Joselow joins The Washington Post to anchor “The Climate 202” newsletter

The Washington Post today announced Maxine Joselow will anchor The Post’s forthcoming daily newsletter, “The Climate 202,” covering the politics and policy of climate change, with a particular focus on what Washington decision-makers need to know. Joselow will leverage her robust experience covering the climate policy landscape to deliver Washington’s top policy experts with the day’s essential news.
POLITICS
State
Washington State
The Drum

How The Washington Post is beefing up its presence in Asia Pacific

The Washington Post’s expansion in 2021 is its biggest step yet and will place its reporters in 26 locations around the world – more than double the locations it had when Jeff Bezos purchased the paper in 2013. The Drum finds out how these investments will continue to allow The Post to produce global coverage for an international audience.
ECONOMY
The Ledger

Fake news flourishes in social media | Bill Cotterell

Every once in a while, scientific researchers will labor long and hard to clinically demonstrate what we could pretty much find out for ourselves by just looking around. Still, it’s nice to have real data to back up what we already gleaned from naked-eye observation. Researchers at New York University...
INTERNET
Washington Post

Facebook’s VIP ‘Whitelist’ Reveals Two Big Problems

Facebook has a couple big problems when it comes to filtering out the often misleading and dangerous stuff that users post on the social network. First, its artificial intelligence doesn’t work. Second, the company doesn’t want to admit this, because hiring humans to do proper moderation would undermine its business model. The combination should have legislators and shareholders very worried.
INTERNET
Digiday

‘Journalism can only be as good as our newsroom culture’: Vox Media’s new editors-in-chief are redefining the roles

The role of editor-in-chief looks a lot different than what it did 20 years ago — or even two years ago. For digital-first media companies, the nuances of what it takes to run a successful newsroom, particularly during a pandemic, are more complicated than ever before. For Vox Media, it meant having two new top editors for its brands Vox and The Cut, who have fresh perspectives on what the job means.
ENTERTAINMENT
upenn.edu

Martin Baron on the future of news and importance of investigative journalism

He’s taken on some of the most powerful institutions and people in the world, including the Roman Catholic Church, the National Security Agency, and the Trump administration, and is no stranger to being vilified and threatened, but former executive editor of The Washington Post Martin Baron says he was most concerned about his safety after the Jan. 6 riots.
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

‘Humanity is doomed’

“HUMANITY IS DOOMED” — Climate change is taking a toll on the mental health of teenagers and young adults in a way that could be broadly damaging to society and even democratic institutions. That’s among the findings in a first-of-its-kind survey of people aged 16 to 25 conducted by researchers...
MENTAL HEALTH
Searchengineland.com

Why are in-house SEOs looking for new jobs?; Friday’s daily brief

Search Engine Land’s daily brief features daily insights, news, tips, and essential bits of wisdom for today’s search marketer. If you would like to read this before the rest of the internet does, sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox daily. Good morning, Marketers, and what is...
JOBS
New York Post

NYT deletes ‘unsubstantiated’ claim about Post’s Hunter Biden report

The New York Times has stealthily deleted its false claim that a New York Post report about Hunter Biden’s laptop was “unsubstantiated.”. The outlet quietly removed the word “unsubstantiated” from an online article on Monday in its report revealing the Federal Election Commission’s ruling that Twitter did not violate election laws when it censored The Post’s reporting on the laptop ahead of the 2020 election.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
underthebutton.com

How to Pretend Like You Actually Read the New York Times

Hey. Are you tired of people perceiving you as a ignoble troglodyte without taste or any insightful comments to offer on the intricacies of global geopolitics? Don’t worry — UTB has you covered. Just follow these tips, and everyone around you will be worshipping you like the intelligent, politically opinionated Times reader you deserve to be.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Iowan

DI alum Seung Min Kim named UI distinguished recent graduate

Seung Min Kim, who graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in journalism and political science in 2007, has received the Distinguished Recent Graduate Award from the UI Alumni Award Committee. Kim, a Daily Iowan alum, is a White House correspondent for The Washington Post and a CNN...
IOWA CITY, IA

