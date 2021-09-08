Saturday with the girls

My son, Corey, his girlfriend Misty and their 4 year old daughter Lily arrived at our home late Friday to go offshore looking for hogfish on Saturday. Almost true to our team name, “The Crack of Noon Fishing Team" we got to Nicks Park at 9:30. While Corey and I launched the boat, Misty and Lily went to the bait store to purchase shrimp.. While there, the young sales lady gave Lily a hermit crab which turned out to be the hit of the weekend.