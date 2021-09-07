CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT’s World Cup qualification is off to a rocky start, but here’s why it’s not time to panic

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christian Pulisic looked tired. Disappointed. Frustrated. His shoulders were bowed as he slid into a chair late Sunday night. His words were weary. Questions came about why the U.S. men’s national team is struggling to score, why it can’t do better than one goal in 180 minutes against two teams ranked 59th and 64th in the world (the U.S. is 10th). Why this group full of young talent, full of potential, full of skill, can’t do better than 1-1 against Canada in front of a home crowd in a critical World Cup qualifier.

