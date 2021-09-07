9/11 20th Anniversary Photo Exhibit to feature WKU student and faculty work from 2001 terrorist attack
It was September 11, 2001. Within a few hours after the World Trade Center towers fell and took a piece of America’s heart with them, Western Kentucky University photojournalism students packed their cars with photography gear and headed north in search of answers. These students were not sure what they would find in New York, they just knew they had to be there. By the week’s end, two faculty had joined them.www.bgamplifier.com
