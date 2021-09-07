9/11 20th Anniversary Photo Exhibit to feature WKU student and faculty work from 2001 terrorist attack

An open house exhibit hosted by the Ridley and Hull Wealth Management Group of Stifel and the Western Kentucky University School of Media was held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Pushin Building on East Main Street to display a collection of photos taken by a group of WKU photojournalism students and some faculty members in New York in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The exhibit will be open to the public in the Pushin Building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through the month of September.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO