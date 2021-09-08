Vectorworks, Inc. Opens for 2021 Vectorworks Design Summit

Global, Virtual Event to Provide Exclusive Trainings, Thought Leadership Sessions and Networking Opportunities. Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. opens registration for its sixth Vectorworks Design Summit. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, design professionals, customers, educators and students across the globe in the architecture, landscape and entertainment industries will virtually hear the latest from Vectorworks leadership and product experts, take part in live training sessions and network with Vectorworks partners and fellow users—all at no cost.