Welch, Couch and Company names new partner
Welch, Couch and Company, P.A. has announced the addition of Garrett McSpadden, CPA, MBA, as a new partner in the firm. McSpadden is a certified public accountant licensed in the state of Arkansas. He is a financial statement auditor and tax accountant with several years of experience serving a variety of clients including municipalities, nonprofit organizations, health care entities, and tax services for small/medium sized businesses and individuals.www.guardonline.com
Comments / 0