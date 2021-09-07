CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chaffee County, CO

Editorial

Mountain Mail
 9 days ago

Federal benefits end means more workers re-entering workforce. While Chaffee County appears to have had a strong summer visitor season, businesses have said their operations could have been even better but were hampered by an inability to find help. Indeed, the common summer theme was the “Help Wanted: Inquire Within”...

www.themountainmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ironton Tribune

EDITORIAL: Action needed by governor

When students returned to school a few weeks ago, only one of the county’s districts was requiring masks, despite a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. As we heard from many at the time, this was not a policy that was going to be sustainable and, soon after, cases began appearing in the schools, forcing students into quarantine and requiring schools to shut down for days at a time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theurbannews.com

SNAP Benefits Will Increase

The Biden administration has approved the largest permanent expansion of food benefits in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thanks to a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the maximum SNAP benefit will climb to $835 a month for a family of four, an increase of 21%, beginning October 1, 2021. The resulting cost adjustment is the first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975, reflecting notable shifts in the food marketplace and consumers’ circumstances over the past 45 years.
AGRICULTURE
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chaffee County, CO
Chaffee County, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City Journal

Keeping Mobile Homes Out of Reach

Amid surging home prices, mobile homes, also known as manufactured homes, provide an alternative for 22 million Americans at a fraction of the cost of a typical single-family house. The federal government wants to close off this option. The Department of Energy proposed a new rule last month that increases...
ECONOMY
Mountain Mail

Chaffee County to consider disaster

As COVID-19 continues to be a concern, Chaffee County commissioners are poised to approve an extension of their Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency until midnight Nov. 9 during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. today. In other business commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider a resolution and warranty...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Mountain Mail

School board to consider Oak Street property

The Salida school board will consider a resolution to lease/purchase the property at 627 Oak St. currently being used to house Crest Academy and district administration offices during its meeting today. The meeting will be in person at 6 p.m. in the Kesner Building, 349 E. Ninth St., and livestreamed...
SALIDA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Mail#Congress
Mountain Mail

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given pursuant to anyone or more Decrees in Case No. 92CW84, 94CW5, 94CW41, 94CW42, 96CW17, 03CW55 and 06CW32 Division 2, Water Court that during the month of September 2021 the following parties applied for augmentation through the office of Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District (UAWCD). Name Ed...
SALIDA, CO
Mountain Mail

County clerk offers tours this week

The Chaffee County Clerk’s Office announced completion of renovations to its ballot processing room at 104 Crestone Ave. and will offer tours of the space Wednesday and Thursday. The Wednesday tour will start at 9 a.m., and the Thursday tour will be at 3 p.m. Preregistration through the clerk’s office...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
theeastcountygazette.com

IRS Demands Payback of $600, $1,200 & $1,400 Stimulus Checks Benefits

For quite some time, IRS has been sending stimulus payments, tax refunds to eligible Americans. However, despite their claim, many eligible Americans are yet to get their due. If that wasn’t enough, IRS is now sending out letters to Americans and demanding the payback of full or partial stimulus payments.
U.S. POLITICS
Mountain Mail

$500 SIGN ON BONUS

$500 SIGN ON BONUS Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is hiring team members to work in our Environmental Services Department. These positions are eligible for a $500 sign on bonus with a one year commitment. We offer outstanding benefits to include: medical, dental and vision insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, employer matching retirement funds and $1.00 pay increase once certification is obtained. Paid training is available. Apply online at: www.hrrmc.com.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Mountain Mail

Vaccine required at HRRMC

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center announced Thursday it plans to comply with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program for hospital staff. Staff members were notified Sept. 2 of the new policy, which requires them to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mountain Mail

Supports outdoor recreation plan

I am writing in support of the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan. Greg Felt’s guest opinion in the Sept. 3 Mountain Mail provided a good review of processes and an explanation of what the plan does and does not do. It is “not prescriptive,” nor does it “require new fees.” This plan, as stated, is based on substantial input and review by the public, local, state and federal agencies. And it is well within the scope and objectives set forth within agency management plans.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Mountain Mail

Homestead poised to move forward

One more substantial residential subdivision development may be taking off in town after all. Property owner Mitch Yellen and Colorado First Land Office broker Julie Kersting said The Homestead, just north of The Farm, will be moving forward soon. “We’re waiting on our engineer to get us the preliminary sketch...
REAL ESTATE
Mountain Mail

Consider every teacher in Salida

With the 2021 Best of Salida awards approaching, the Salida Education Association would like to present our nomination for Best Local Teacher: every single teacher in Salida. Our teachers have gone above and beyond over the past 18 months to keep students in school so that their families can continue to work. Salida’s public and private school teachers are the reason that this town is surviving the pandemic.
SALIDA, CO
Mountain Mail

Public Hearing

Monday, October 11th, 2021 – 6:30p.m. Public Hearing – Major Subdivision – Tailwind II – Preliminary Plat. A Joint Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO by the Board of Trustees and Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, October 11th at 6:30pm for review of a Preliminary Plat for a proposed Major Subdivision submitted by Tailwind Group, LLC for 7625 W US Hwy 50, parcel #380511200034, 54.25 acres, situated east of Tailwind Village Subdivision, south of Hwy 50 and north of Little River Ranch/a portion of unincorporated Chaffee County. The application proposes to divide the 54.25 acres into 56 lots, including a 31.25-acre outlot. The Preliminary Plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
PONCHA SPRINGS, CO
Mountain Mail

What’s the deal with plastic?

Michael Kunkel of Chaffee County Citizens for Recycling said the Green for Life materials recycling facility used by Chaffee County Waste and Shamrock Disposal Services is only processing plastics numbered 1, 2 and 5 and throwing away plastics numbered 3, 4, 6 and 7. (The number appears on the bottom of the plastic container in a rounded triangle.)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy