The Biden administration has approved the largest permanent expansion of food benefits in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thanks to a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the maximum SNAP benefit will climb to $835 a month for a family of four, an increase of 21%, beginning October 1, 2021. The resulting cost adjustment is the first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975, reflecting notable shifts in the food marketplace and consumers’ circumstances over the past 45 years.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 HOURS AGO