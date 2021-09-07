UScellular provides over $2,100 in STEM learning support to Northern California teachers and students

After a year that imposed never-before-seen challenges on students and teachers, UScellular donated $2,136 towards Science, Technology, Engineering and Math resources for Northern California teachers and their students. Through a donation to DonorsChoose, an education non-profit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors, UScellular provided funding for seven projects submitted by teachers in Crescent City, Fortuna, Hoopa, Lower Lake, Ukiah and Upper Lake. Nationwide, UScellular donated $100,000 to DonorsChoose and reached 50,000 students in 333 schools by matching donations on more than 600 classroom projects.