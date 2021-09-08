Opinion | Your members of Congress can directly help you – Here’s how
Oftentimes, the general public thinks of our members of the U.S. Congress as out of touch politicians who do little to help us. When it comes to passing legislation, the process is certainly lengthy and produces results that may or may not have an impact on any given individual. However, many people are unaware of casework, which is another service that members of Congress provide to directly solve issues for their constituents.dailyiowan.com
