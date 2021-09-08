CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Opinion | Your members of Congress can directly help you – Here’s how

By Sophie Stover
Daily Iowan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOftentimes, the general public thinks of our members of the U.S. Congress as out of touch politicians who do little to help us. When it comes to passing legislation, the process is certainly lengthy and produces results that may or may not have an impact on any given individual. However, many people are unaware of casework, which is another service that members of Congress provide to directly solve issues for their constituents.

dailyiowan.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Member Of Congress#The U S Congress#Congressional#The State Department#The Des Moines Register#Americans#The Editorial Board#The Daily Iowan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS

Comments / 0

Community Policy