AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Can’t Complain”

Wave Chapelle has locked in for the ninth month of consecutive weekly drops, and he “Can’t Complain” on his first track from the Brown Pack. The track talks about Wave staying on his grind, and continuing to enjoy his life while working overtime. Patience is key here, but whenever Wave raps about his hustle, as he’s done many times this year, you know the bars are authentic. The Brown Pack is here, and Wave Chapelle only seems to elevate his game with each new collection. Check out “Can’t Complain” below: