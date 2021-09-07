Julie Humphreys, Public Safety Communication Manager, 509.625.5868

Update 9/7/21: Jibril has been located and is back with his family.

Original release 9/7/21:

The Spokane Police Department seeks assistance in locating a missing teenager

SPD is looking for 16 year old Jibril Tambwe who was last seen leaving his home yesterday evening – 9/06/2021. His family says he has never left home overnight and is unfamiliar with Spokane. Jibril just moved to Spokane from Africa about 3 months ago. He only speaks Swahili and his family is concerned about his undiagnosed health issues. Jibril likes to go for walks by himself with his family following him to make sure he gets back home. He likes to frequent Whitman Elementary and Winco in North Spokane.

Jibril is a black male weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red/black shirt, red shorts and no shoes.

If you see Jibril or have any information about him, please call Crime Check at 456-2233 reference case # 2021-20153287