“Artists and their Art” is a new monthly program for children in second through sixth grade being offered by Aurora Memorial Library. The first meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18, when the featured artist will be Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Participants will learn about Renoir’s life and the critical role he played in developing the Impressionist style of painting. This program will include a painting project in which kids can experiment with an Impressionistic painting of their own.

AURORA, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO