Music

AUDIO: Andrew Prichard – "Love 'N Laughs"

By Allen Halas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the perks of being a solid songwriter is that you can utilize your skills however you wish. That’s the case for Andrew Prichard, who released a comedy album of loose tracks based on requests. The five song EP is full of fun, but is also based around some decent writing that shows you what the solo act can do if he puts his mind to it. If you just need something to lighten up your day, this is it. Check out “Love N’ Laughs” below:

