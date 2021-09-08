CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol rioter from Nampa pleads guilty to assaulting police

By Associated Press
Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An Idaho man charged with assaulting police in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty. The Idaho Statesman reports Duke Edward Wilson pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees; and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding. The 67-year-old Nampa resident originally faced several felonies.

