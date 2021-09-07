UNCP volleyball sweeps Newberry, Winston-Salem State

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit .261 across two matches and did not surrender a set on the afternoon as the Braves made their 2021 home debut a successful one with convincing sweeps of both Newberry (25-22, 25-18, 25-21) and Winston-Salem State (25-17, 25-16, 25-15) on Tuesday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The opening victory of the day for the Braves (4-2) snapped a four-match series losing skid to Newberry, and gave the Black & Gold its first triumph over the Wolves (0-1) since Sept. 3, 2011. The win over the Rams (0-2) kept UNCP perfect in its 6-match-old series with Winston-Salem State that dates all the way back to the 2004 season.

The Braves captured their home opener for the second-straight season with the win over Newberry as well.

The Braves will dive back into tournament play this weekend when they make the long trek to Valdosta, Ga., to take part in the Valdosta State Invitational. The Black & Gold is scheduled to take on Saint Leo (1-3) and Eckerd (3-1) on Friday. Saturday’s slate has the Braves battling Valdosta State (1-3) and Albany State (1-0).

UNCP vs. Newberrry

Newberry tallied its best hitting percentage (.238) of the afternoon in the opening set, but the Black & Gold used a late run to build momentum. The Wolves took their final lead of the opening stanza, 20-19, on a kill by Margaret McMahon, but the hosts captured the next two points and never trailed after that, ultimately scoring four of the set’s final five points to close it out at 25-22.

UNCP scored six-straight points to forge an early 11-5 advantage, but Newberry slowly chipped away at its deficit and eventually took a 20-19 advantage late in the set. The Braves would be undeterred, however, and answered with a 5-1 run to set up a set point opportunity that was finished via a service error by the visitors, winning 25-18.

The Braves strung together three-straight points midway through to take control of a back-and-forth third set, and then tacked up six of the match’s final eight points to finish off the sweep. A kill by Zoe Dinkins evened up the set up at 20 points apiece, but an attack error on the ensuing rally gave UNCP the lead for good in a 25-21 win. Shannon Skryd handed the Braves a set-point opportunity with a kill to the right side, and then closed the lid on the team win with another kill moments later.

Shannon Skyrd had 13 kills and Kaila Crowder had 10 for UNCP; Katie Pressley had 33 assists and 12 digs.

UNCP vs. Winston-Salem State

The squads split the first 22 points of the match, but UNCP brought the fire out of a timeout and rattled off four-straight points that put it on top for good. The Braves used a 7-2 run to pad their lead out to 22-15 following an attack error by the Rams, and finished out the first set with kills from Brianna Warren and Erin O’Donnell to win 25-17.

UNCP hit better than .300 at the net in the second set, raised eyebrows even more by posting nine-straight points to build an 18-7 advantage and all but put the set out of reach. The Rams attempted to get back into the set with a 5-1 run that trimmed their deficit back to eight points, 22-14, but the Braves took three of the set’s final five points to take control of the match with a 25-16 win.

The Braves committed just five errors in the third and final set of the matchup, and used early runs of seven- and five-straight points to forge a 12-4 lead on the scoreboard. A give-and-take affair for much of the next 17 rallies, UNCP would ultimately wrap the night in Black & Gold by grabbing five of the final seven points of the night to win 25-15.

Erin O’Donnell had 12 kills and Brianna Warren had 11 for UNCP; Pressley had 33 assists; Skyrd had 12 digs and Elise Martin had 10.