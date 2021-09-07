CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, IA

Essex man's sentencing suspended

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- An Essex man's sentencing to twelve months in prison has been suspended. The Page County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Nathan Gordon of Essex was sentenced to 12 months in prison at the Page County Jail for Lascivious Acts with a Minor. However, that sentencing has been suspended, and Gordon has been placed on one year of probation and ordered to report to the Residential Treatment Center in Council Bluffs, for the Iowa Sex Offender Treatment Program, and that he remains there until maximum benefits are received.

www.kmaland.com

