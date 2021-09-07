Former State Representative Doug Green passes away at age of 66

Doug Green served in the Ohio House of Representatives, as Brown County Auditor, and as Brown County Recorder. (Photo provided)

Southern Ohio is mourning the death of former Ohio State Representative Doug Green.

Green, of Mt. Orab, died at the age of 66 on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 after contracting COVID.

Green served as the Brown County Recorder from 1985 until 1999, and went on to serve as the Brown County Auditor from 1999 to 2012. Green (Republican) then served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 2013 until 2020.

Not only did Jill Hall take over as Brown County Auditor when Doug Green became an Ohio State Representative (66th District), but her and her husband Paul Hall were also his long-time friends. Paul Hall served as Green’s campaign manager during his run for the Ohio House of Representatives.

“Doug was a great servant to Brown County over many years and in numerous capacities. After serving as Recorder, he served as Brown County Auditor from 1999 until he was elected to the Ohio House and took office in January of 2013. During his time as Brown County Auditor, he also served as President of the County Auditor Association of Ohio in 2009. He was a ‘household’ name in the county. Everyone knew and loved him,” current Brown County Auditor Jill Hall said in a statement following Green’s death. “At any event you could find Doug smiling, shaking hands, and talking to everyone. His passing is a great loss to the county, but a great gain in heaven.”

Green was also well known locally for his singing of patriotic songs, performing his cover of the Lee Greenwood song “God Bless the USA” at numerous events held in Brown and surrounding counties.

Described by many as “a great American,” Green will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Doug Green was always a special part of our family, going all the way back to his many visitis to the Ripley Church of Christ. To show you just what kind of wonderful people he and his wife Norma were, they drove over three hours in August of 1991 to sing at my wedding. When we tried to pay him for his time and effort, hs response was simply,” No, my singing was our wedding gift to you.”